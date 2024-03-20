Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹149.55 and closed at ₹149.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹152.55 and the low was ₹147.55. The market capitalization stands at ₹185,567.7 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹159.5 and ₹101.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,109,060 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹149.6 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Tata Steel on BSE had a volume of 5,109,060 shares with a closing price of ₹149.6.