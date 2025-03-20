Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Mar 20 2025 15:59:14
  1. Itc share price
  2. 403.70 0.16%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 159.00 0.28%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 267.95 0.83%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 690.15 1.21%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,268.55 1.67%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Steel Share Price Highlights : Tata Steel closed today at 159, up 0.28% from yesterday's 158.55
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel Share Price Highlights : Tata Steel closed today at ₹159, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹158.55

10 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 06:33 PM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Highlights : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 20 Mar 2025, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 158.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 159 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Highlights Premium
Tata Steel Share Price Highlights

Tata Steel Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 156.35 and closed at 154.65. The stock reached a high of 159.25 and a low of 156.35, with a trading volume of 1,318,411 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stands at 197,924.98 crore. Over the past year, Tata Steel has seen a 52-week high of 184.60 and a low of 122.60.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 06:33:17 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 152.0, 4.4% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9996
    Buy9999
    Hold7778
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell4446
20 Mar 2025, 06:06:56 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel's share price increased by 0.28% today, reaching 159, while its competitors are showing mixed results. Jindal Steel & Power and Jindal Stainless are experiencing declines, whereas Jsw Steel and Lloyds Metals & Energy are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jsw Steel1050.0517.751.721063.35779.0256784.9
Tata Steel159.00.450.28184.6122.6198486.74
Jindal Steel & Power925.3-0.5-0.051097.1723.9594361.9
Lloyds Metals & Energy1257.06.90.551477.5560.665771.51
Jindal Stainless652.95-1.5-0.23848.0568.753718.41
20 Mar 2025, 05:32:43 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel's stock today reached a low of 156.65 and climbed to a high of 160.10. The fluctuation indicates a range of 3.45 between the day's high and low, reflecting the stock's performance amid market dynamics.

20 Mar 2025, 03:50:12 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed today at ₹159, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹158.55

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price closed the day at 159 - a 0.28% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 160.52 , 162.03 , 163.97. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 157.07 , 155.13 , 153.62.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:34:16 PM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 03:16:08 PM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹158.90, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹158.55

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 158.90 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 156.82 and 159.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 156.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 159.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 03:00:00 PM IST

SAIL, Tata Steel to JSPL: Nuvama raises target prices for steel stocks by 9-22%. Here's why

Nuvama expects India's flat steel output to rise by 14–15mt in FY26E and FY27E, anticipating a surplus of Hot Rolled Coil. It predicts price increases for steel firms and emphasizes the need for exports and global demand to stabilize prices.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/sail-tata-steel-to-jspl-nuvama-raises-target-prices-for-steel-stocks-by-9-22-heres-why-11742459895808.html

20 Mar 2025, 02:59:20 PM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days150.95
10 Days148.06
20 Days142.44
50 Days135.65
100 Days140.44
300 Days151.98
20 Mar 2025, 02:56:04 PM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Steel Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

20 Mar 2025, 02:45:52 PM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -49.46% lower than yesterday

Tata Steel Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Tata Steel's trading volume has decreased by 49.46% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 158.90, reflecting a decline of 0.22%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 02:33:03 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 159.62 and 158.72 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 158.72 and selling near hourly resistance 159.62 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1159.27Support 1158.42
Resistance 2159.68Support 2157.98
Resistance 3160.12Support 3157.57
20 Mar 2025, 02:12:42 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 152.0, 4.34% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9996
    Buy9999
    Hold7778
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell4446
20 Mar 2025, 02:04:35 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹158.90, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹158.55

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 158.90 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 156.82 and 159.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 156.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 159.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 01:48:59 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -52.39% lower than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Tata Steel's trading volume has decreased by 52.39% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 158.85, reflecting a decline of 0.19%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 01:36:13 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 159.23 and 158.13 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 158.13 and selling near hourly resistance 159.23 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1159.62Support 1158.72
Resistance 2160.03Support 2158.23
Resistance 3160.52Support 3157.82
20 Mar 2025, 01:04:00 PM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel's stock today recorded a low of 156.65 and a high of 160.10. The price fluctuations indicate a range of 3.45 for the day, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment surrounding the stock.

20 Mar 2025, 12:46:19 PM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -57.37% lower than yesterday

Tata Steel Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Tata Steel's trading volume has decreased by 57.37% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 158.85, reflecting a slight decline of 0.19%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline.

20 Mar 2025, 12:33:01 PM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel touched a high of 159.0 & a low of 157.9 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 158.37 and 158.68, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1159.23Support 1158.13
Resistance 2159.67Support 2157.47
Resistance 3160.33Support 3157.03
20 Mar 2025, 12:23:48 PM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days150.95
10 Days148.06
20 Days142.44
50 Days135.65
100 Days140.44
300 Days151.98
20 Mar 2025, 12:23:09 PM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Steel Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

20 Mar 2025, 12:15:25 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹158.85, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹158.55

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 158.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 156.82 and 159.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 156.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 159.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:48:56 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -58.76% lower than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Steel's trading volume is down by 58.76% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 158, reflecting a decrease of 0.35%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a decline in price with higher volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 11:35:41 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 159.05 and 156.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 156.7 and selling near hourly resistance 159.05 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1158.37Support 1157.62
Resistance 2158.68Support 2157.18
Resistance 3159.12Support 3156.87
20 Mar 2025, 11:24:29 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹157.95, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹158.55

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 157.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 156.82 and 159.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 156.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 159.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:10:25 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Steel's share price declined by 0.54%, bringing it down to 157.70, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While companies like Jindal Steel & Power and Jindal Stainless are experiencing losses, others such as JSW Steel and Lloyds Metals & Energy are seeing gains. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.52% and 0.57%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jsw Steel1036.554.250.411063.35779.0253483.53
Tata Steel157.7-0.85-0.54184.6122.6196863.89
Jindal Steel & Power919.5-6.3-0.681097.1723.9593770.42
Lloyds Metals & Energy1281.030.92.471477.5560.667027.29
Jindal Stainless651.0-3.45-0.53848.0568.753557.98
20 Mar 2025, 11:01:42 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Steel Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 152.0, 3.68% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9996
    Buy9999
    Hold7778
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell4446
20 Mar 2025, 10:45:07 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -63.10% lower than yesterday

Tata Steel Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Tata Steel's trading volume has decreased by 63.10% compared to yesterday, while the share price is at 157.70, reflecting a decline of 0.54%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends in conjunction with price movements. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with elevated volume could signal a further downturn in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 10:37:17 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel touched a high of 159.0 & a low of 156.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1159.05Support 1156.7
Resistance 2160.2Support 2155.5
Resistance 3161.4Support 3154.35
20 Mar 2025, 10:12:40 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:54:50 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Steel Live Updates: Today, Tata Steel's share price decreased by 0.69%, trading at 157.45, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. Companies like Jsw Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, and Jindal Stainless experienced declines, while Lloyds Metals & Energy saw an increase. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex were up by 0.61% and 0.56%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jsw Steel1028.45-3.85-0.371063.35779.0251502.72
Tata Steel157.45-1.1-0.69184.6122.6196551.81
Jindal Steel & Power920.5-5.3-0.571097.1723.9593872.4
Lloyds Metals & Energy1272.7522.651.811477.5560.666595.62
Jindal Stainless646.65-7.8-1.19848.0568.753200.1
20 Mar 2025, 09:36:02 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹158.80, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹158.55

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 158.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 156.82 and 159.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 156.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 159.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 09:21:17 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.09%, currently trading at 158.70. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have appreciated by 6.62%, reaching 158.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has climbed by 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.21%
3 Months16.68%
6 Months5.31%
YTD14.89%
1 Year6.62%
20 Mar 2025, 08:48:11 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1159.72Support 1156.82
Resistance 2160.93Support 2155.13
Resistance 3162.62Support 3153.92
20 Mar 2025, 08:32:09 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 152.0, 4.13% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9996
    Buy9999
    Hold7778
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell4446
20 Mar 2025, 08:19:10 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 67 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 42752 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 66 mn & BSE volume was 1318 k.

20 Mar 2025, 08:01:08 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹154.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 159.25 & 156.35 yesterday to end at 158.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue