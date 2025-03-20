Tata Steel Share Price Highlights : Tata Steel closed today at 159, up 0.28% from yesterday's 158.55

Tata Steel Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹156.35 and closed at ₹154.65. The stock reached a high of ₹159.25 and a low of ₹156.35, with a trading volume of 1,318,411 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹197,924.98 crore. Over the past year, Tata Steel has seen a 52-week high of ₹184.60 and a low of ₹122.60.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹152.0, 4.4% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|6
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel's share price increased by 0.28% today, reaching ₹159, while its competitors are showing mixed results. Jindal Steel & Power and Jindal Stainless are experiencing declines, whereas Jsw Steel and Lloyds Metals & Energy are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jsw Steel
|1050.05
|17.75
|1.72
|1063.35
|779.0
|256784.9
|Tata Steel
|159.0
|0.45
|0.28
|184.6
|122.6
|198486.74
|Jindal Steel & Power
|925.3
|-0.5
|-0.05
|1097.1
|723.95
|94361.9
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|1257.0
|6.9
|0.55
|1477.5
|560.6
|65771.51
|Jindal Stainless
|652.95
|-1.5
|-0.23
|848.0
|568.7
|53718.41
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel's stock today reached a low of ₹156.65 and climbed to a high of ₹160.10. The fluctuation indicates a range of ₹3.45 between the day's high and low, reflecting the stock's performance amid market dynamics.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price closed the day at ₹159 - a 0.28% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 160.52 , 162.03 , 163.97. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 157.07 , 155.13 , 153.62.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at ₹158.90 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹156.82 and ₹159.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹156.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 159.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Nuvama expects India's flat steel output to rise by 14–15mt in FY26E and FY27E, anticipating a surplus of Hot Rolled Coil. It predicts price increases for steel firms and emphasizes the need for exports and global demand to stabilize prices.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/sail-tata-steel-to-jspl-nuvama-raises-target-prices-for-steel-stocks-by-9-22-heres-why-11742459895808.html
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|150.95
|10 Days
|148.06
|20 Days
|142.44
|50 Days
|135.65
|100 Days
|140.44
|300 Days
|151.98
Tata Steel Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Steel Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Tata Steel's trading volume has decreased by 49.46% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹158.90, reflecting a decline of 0.22%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 159.62 and 158.72 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 158.72 and selling near hourly resistance 159.62 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|159.27
|Support 1
|158.42
|Resistance 2
|159.68
|Support 2
|157.98
|Resistance 3
|160.12
|Support 3
|157.57
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Tata Steel's trading volume has decreased by 52.39% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹158.85, reflecting a decline of 0.19%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 159.23 and 158.13 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 158.13 and selling near hourly resistance 159.23 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|159.62
|Support 1
|158.72
|Resistance 2
|160.03
|Support 2
|158.23
|Resistance 3
|160.52
|Support 3
|157.82
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel's stock today recorded a low of ₹156.65 and a high of ₹160.10. The price fluctuations indicate a range of ₹3.45 for the day, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment surrounding the stock.
Tata Steel Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Tata Steel's trading volume has decreased by 57.37% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹158.85, reflecting a slight decline of 0.19%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline.
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel touched a high of 159.0 & a low of 157.9 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 158.37 and 158.68, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|159.23
|Support 1
|158.13
|Resistance 2
|159.67
|Support 2
|157.47
|Resistance 3
|160.33
|Support 3
|157.03
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Steel's trading volume is down by 58.76% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹158, reflecting a decrease of 0.35%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a decline in price with higher volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 159.05 and 156.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 156.7 and selling near hourly resistance 159.05 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|158.37
|Support 1
|157.62
|Resistance 2
|158.68
|Support 2
|157.18
|Resistance 3
|159.12
|Support 3
|156.87
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at ₹157.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹156.82 and ₹159.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹156.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 159.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Steel's share price declined by 0.54%, bringing it down to ₹157.70, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While companies like Jindal Steel & Power and Jindal Stainless are experiencing losses, others such as JSW Steel and Lloyds Metals & Energy are seeing gains. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.52% and 0.57%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jsw Steel
|1036.55
|4.25
|0.41
|1063.35
|779.0
|253483.53
|Tata Steel
|157.7
|-0.85
|-0.54
|184.6
|122.6
|196863.89
|Jindal Steel & Power
|919.5
|-6.3
|-0.68
|1097.1
|723.95
|93770.42
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|1281.0
|30.9
|2.47
|1477.5
|560.6
|67027.29
|Jindal Stainless
|651.0
|-3.45
|-0.53
|848.0
|568.7
|53557.98
Tata Steel Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Tata Steel's trading volume has decreased by 63.10% compared to yesterday, while the share price is at ₹157.70, reflecting a decline of 0.54%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends in conjunction with price movements. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with elevated volume could signal a further downturn in prices.
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel touched a high of 159.0 & a low of 156.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|159.05
|Support 1
|156.7
|Resistance 2
|160.2
|Support 2
|155.5
|Resistance 3
|161.4
|Support 3
|154.35
Tata Steel Live Updates: Today, Tata Steel's share price decreased by 0.69%, trading at ₹157.45, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. Companies like Jsw Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, and Jindal Stainless experienced declines, while Lloyds Metals & Energy saw an increase. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex were up by 0.61% and 0.56%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jsw Steel
|1028.45
|-3.85
|-0.37
|1063.35
|779.0
|251502.72
|Tata Steel
|157.45
|-1.1
|-0.69
|184.6
|122.6
|196551.81
|Jindal Steel & Power
|920.5
|-5.3
|-0.57
|1097.1
|723.95
|93872.4
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|1272.75
|22.65
|1.81
|1477.5
|560.6
|66595.62
|Jindal Stainless
|646.65
|-7.8
|-1.19
|848.0
|568.7
|53200.1
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at ₹158.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹156.82 and ₹159.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹156.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 159.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.09%, currently trading at ₹158.70. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have appreciated by 6.62%, reaching ₹158.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has climbed by 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.21%
|3 Months
|16.68%
|6 Months
|5.31%
|YTD
|14.89%
|1 Year
|6.62%
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|159.72
|Support 1
|156.82
|Resistance 2
|160.93
|Support 2
|155.13
|Resistance 3
|162.62
|Support 3
|153.92
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹152.0, 4.13% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|6
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 66 mn & BSE volume was 1318 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹159.25 & ₹156.35 yesterday to end at ₹158.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend