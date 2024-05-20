Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Rises in Trading Today

8 min read . Updated: 20 May 2024, 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 167.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock opened at 167.95 and closed at 167.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 168.4 and the low was 167.35. The market capitalization stood at 209,598.49 crores. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 170.7 and 104.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 140,506 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:56:31 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Steel's stock price rose by 0.39% to reach 167.9, while its industry counterparts showed mixed results. JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, and Jindal Stainless experienced declines, whereas Steel Authority Of India saw an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel891.45-15.85-1.75914.85681.3217202.0
Tata Steel167.90.650.39170.7104.1205003.43
Jindal Steel & Power1014.0-1.45-0.141027.95503.0103436.93
Steel Authority Of India169.152.31.38170.980.569867.84
Jindal Stainless704.5-2.1-0.3747.9270.5558010.97
20 May 2024, 09:43:46 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.24%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.18%

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Tata Steel indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

20 May 2024, 09:38:23 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel trading at ₹167.9, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹167.25

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel share price is at 167.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 165.75 and 168.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 165.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 168.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:15:10 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.39% and is currently trading at 167.90. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have surged by 59.08% to 167.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.14%
3 Months15.23%
6 Months33.67%
YTD19.88%
1 Year59.08%
20 May 2024, 08:53:14 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1168.75Support 1165.75
Resistance 2170.1Support 2164.1
Resistance 3171.75Support 3162.75
20 May 2024, 08:19:51 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 43 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 49034 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 41 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

20 May 2024, 08:07:38 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹167.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 168.4 & 167.35 yesterday to end at 167.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

