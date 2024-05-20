Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Rises in Trading Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹167.95 and closed at ₹167.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹168.4 and the low was ₹167.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹209,598.49 crores. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹170.7 and ₹104.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 140,506 shares traded.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Steel's stock price rose by 0.39% to reach ₹167.9, while its industry counterparts showed mixed results. JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, and Jindal Stainless experienced declines, whereas Steel Authority Of India saw an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|891.45
|-15.85
|-1.75
|914.85
|681.3
|217202.0
|Tata Steel
|167.9
|0.65
|0.39
|170.7
|104.1
|205003.43
|Jindal Steel & Power
|1014.0
|-1.45
|-0.14
|1027.95
|503.0
|103436.93
|Steel Authority Of India
|169.15
|2.3
|1.38
|170.9
|80.5
|69867.84
|Jindal Stainless
|704.5
|-2.1
|-0.3
|747.9
|270.55
|58010.97
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Tata Steel indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel share price is at ₹167.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹165.75 and ₹168.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹165.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 168.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.39% and is currently trading at ₹167.90. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have surged by 59.08% to ₹167.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.14%
|3 Months
|15.23%
|6 Months
|33.67%
|YTD
|19.88%
|1 Year
|59.08%
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|168.75
|Support 1
|165.75
|Resistance 2
|170.1
|Support 2
|164.1
|Resistance 3
|171.75
|Support 3
|162.75
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 41 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹168.4 & ₹167.35 yesterday to end at ₹167.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
