Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹155.9 and closed at ₹153.95. The stock reached a high of ₹155.9 and a low of ₹152.75. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹192,066.45 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's high was ₹184.6 and its low was ₹114.25. The BSE trading volume for the day was 3,096,463 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|155.49
|Support 1
|152.59
|Resistance 2
|157.04
|Support 2
|151.24
|Resistance 3
|158.39
|Support 3
|149.69
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹169.0, 9.74% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|3
|4
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 62 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹155.9 & ₹152.75 yesterday to end at ₹154. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.