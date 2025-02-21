LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2025, by 1.80 %. The stock closed at 135.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138.30 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.