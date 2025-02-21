Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹135.55 and closed slightly higher at ₹135.85. The stock reached a high of ₹138.35 and a low of ₹135, reflecting some volatility during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹172,542.51 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Tata Steel has seen a high of ₹184.60 and a low of ₹122.60, with a trading volume of 1,088,172 shares on the BSE.
Tata Steel Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Steel Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 1.30%, currently trading at ₹139.80. However, over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have decreased by 4.07%, also standing at ₹139.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22913.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.31%
|3 Months
|0.29%
|6 Months
|-10.45%
|YTD
|-0.01%
|1 Year
|-4.07%
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|139.01
|Support 1
|135.82
|Resistance 2
|140.2
|Support 2
|133.82
|Resistance 3
|142.2
|Support 3
|132.63
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 9.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|7
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|5
|6
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30259 k
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1107 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹135.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹138.35 & ₹135 yesterday to end at ₹138.30. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.