Fri Feb 21 2025 09:07:15
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.50 -0.36%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 686.00 -0.57%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 324.95 -0.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 729.20 -0.06%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 402.10 -0.02%
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2025, by 1.80 %. The stock closed at 135.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138.30 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 135.55 and closed slightly higher at 135.85. The stock reached a high of 138.35 and a low of 135, reflecting some volatility during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at 172,542.51 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Tata Steel has seen a high of 184.60 and a low of 122.60, with a trading volume of 1,088,172 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2025, 09:17:10 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 1.30%, currently trading at 139.80. However, over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have decreased by 4.07%, also standing at 139.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22913.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.31%
3 Months0.29%
6 Months-10.45%
YTD-0.01%
1 Year-4.07%
21 Feb 2025, 09:01:03 AM IST

Tata Steel picks 191 crore shares in Singapore arm T Steel Holdings for ₹2,603 crore

Tata Steel acquired 191,08,28,025 ordinary equity shares of face value USD 0.157 each, aggregating to USD 300 million ( 2,603.16 crore) in T Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/tata-steel-picks-191-crore-shares-in-singapore-arm-tshp-for-rs-2-603-crore-11740069697183.html

21 Feb 2025, 09:01:02 AM IST

Stocks to Watch: Tata Steel, M&M Financial Services, RVNL, HG Infra, and more

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-tata-steel-m-m-financial-services-rvnl-hg-infra-and-more-11740073703401.html

21 Feb 2025, 08:45:34 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1139.01Support 1135.82
Resistance 2140.2Support 2133.82
Resistance 3142.2Support 3132.63
21 Feb 2025, 08:33:47 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 9.18% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9976
    Buy9999
    Hold7778
    Sell1121
    Strong Sell4456
21 Feb 2025, 08:17:36 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30259 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1107 k.

21 Feb 2025, 08:04:31 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹135.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 138.35 & 135 yesterday to end at 138.30. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

