Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 21 Jan 2025, by 1.04 %. The stock closed at 130.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 131.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 131.25 and closed at 130.3, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 132.1 and a low of 128.9 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 164,358.20 crore. Over the past year, Tata Steel's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 184.6 and a low of 122.6, with a BSE volume of 1,064,805 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1132.82Support 1129.63
Resistance 2134.06Support 2127.68
Resistance 3136.01Support 3126.44
21 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 160.0, 21.53% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 125.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7765
    Buy9998
    Hold7789
    Sell2111
    Strong Sell5666
21 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 28607 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1064 k.

21 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹130.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 132.1 & 128.9 yesterday to end at 131.65. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

