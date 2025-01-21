Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹131.25 and closed at ₹130.3, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹132.1 and a low of ₹128.9 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹164,358.20 crore. Over the past year, Tata Steel's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹184.6 and a low of ₹122.6, with a BSE volume of 1,064,805 shares traded.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|132.82
|Support 1
|129.63
|Resistance 2
|134.06
|Support 2
|127.68
|Resistance 3
|136.01
|Support 3
|126.44
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹160.0, 21.53% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹125.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|9
|Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|5
|6
|6
|6
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1064 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹132.1 & ₹128.9 yesterday to end at ₹131.65. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.