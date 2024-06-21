Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹181.9 and closed at ₹180.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹182.9 and the low was ₹179.5. The market capitalization stands at 226113.75 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹184.6 and ₹108.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2520812 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|183.74
|Support 1
|180.16
|Resistance 2
|185.14
|Support 2
|177.98
|Resistance 3
|187.32
|Support 3
|176.58
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹142.5, 21.85% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|8
|8
|7
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹182.9 & ₹179.5 yesterday to end at ₹180.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend