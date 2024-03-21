Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Gains on Positive Trading Day

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 2.68 %. The stock closed at 145.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 149.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's shares opened at ₹149.7 and closed at ₹148.65 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹150.7 and the low was ₹143.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹181,885.05 crore. The 52-week high was ₹159.5 and the low was ₹101.65. The BSE volume for the day was 4,001,336 shares.
21 Mar 2024, 10:02:55 AM IST
Tata Steel March futures opened at 147.95 as against previous close of 146.05
Tata Steel's spot price is at 149.6 with a bid price of 149.9 and an offer price of 149.95. The offer quantity is 16500 and the bid quantity is 5500. The open interest stands at 243589500. Investors can monitor these figures to make informed decisions regarding trading Tata Steel stocks.
