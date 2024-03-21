Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Gains on Positive Trading Day

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's shares opened at ₹149.7 and closed at ₹148.65 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹150.7 and the low was ₹143.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹181,885.05 crore. The 52-week high was ₹159.5 and the low was ₹101.65. The BSE volume for the day was 4,001,336 shares.
Tata Steel's spot price is at 149.6 with a bid price of 149.9 and an offer price of 149.95. The offer quantity is 16500 and the bid quantity is 5500. The open interest stands at 243589500. Investors can monitor these figures to make informed decisions regarding trading Tata Steel stocks.
Tata Steel stock is currently trading at ₹149.6, with a percent change of 2.68 and a net change of 3.9. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, suggesting a potential increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.39%
|3 Months
|9.77%
|6 Months
|13.52%
|YTD
|4.33%
|1 Year
|39.05%
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows a price of ₹145.7 with a percent change of -1.98% and a net change of -2.95. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 4,001,336 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹148.65.
