Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Gains on Positive Trading Day

3 min read . 10:02 AM IST Trade
Tata Steel stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 2.68 %. The stock closed at 145.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 149.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's shares opened at 149.7 and closed at 148.65 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 150.7 and the low was 143.85. The market capitalization stood at 181,885.05 crore. The 52-week high was 159.5 and the low was 101.65. The BSE volume for the day was 4,001,336 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2024, 10:02 AM IST Tata Steel March futures opened at 147.95 as against previous close of 146.05

Tata Steel's spot price is at 149.6 with a bid price of 149.9 and an offer price of 149.95. The offer quantity is 16500 and the bid quantity is 5500. The open interest stands at 243589500. Investors can monitor these figures to make informed decisions regarding trading Tata Steel stocks.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Mar 2024, 09:52 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

Tata Steel stock is currently trading at 149.6, with a percent change of 2.68 and a net change of 3.9. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, suggesting a potential increase in value.

21 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.39%
3 Months9.77%
6 Months13.52%
YTD4.33%
1 Year39.05%
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows a price of 145.7 with a percent change of -1.98% and a net change of -2.95. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

21 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹148.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 4,001,336 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 148.65.

