Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2025, 10:46 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2025, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 159 per share. The stock is currently trading at 159.50 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 159.80 and closed at 158.55, experiencing a high of 160.10 and a low of 156.65. The company's market capitalization stood at 198,486.74 crore. Over the past year, Tata Steel reached a peak of 184.60 and a low of 122.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 906,870 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:46:27 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -49.29% lower than yesterday

Tata Steel Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Tata Steel's trading volume has decreased by 49.29% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 159.05, reflecting a slight decline of 0.03%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume often signals a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may indicate a potential further drop in prices.

21 Mar 2025, 10:37:45 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel touched a high of 159.8 & a low of 158.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1159.72Support 1158.57
Resistance 2160.33Support 2158.03
Resistance 3160.87Support 3157.42
21 Mar 2025, 10:10:35 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:56:01 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel's share price remained unchanged today at 159, while its competitors are experiencing mixed performance. Jindal Steel and Power, along with Jindal Stainless, are seeing declines, whereas JSW Steel and Lloyds Metals and Energy Ord T are making gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.22% and 0.31%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jsw Steel1058.27.950.761063.0778.5258777.94
Tata Steel159.00.00.0184.6122.6198486.74
Jindal Steel And Power921.0-4.3-0.461097.1723.9593923.39
Lloyds Metals And Energy Ord T1286.231.152.481477.5560.667299.38
Jindal Stainless652.25-2.5-0.38848.0568.753660.82
21 Mar 2025, 09:36:39 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹159.50, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹159

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 159.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 157.07 and 160.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 157.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 160.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 Mar 2025, 09:19:02 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has decreased by 0.06%, currently trading at 158.90. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have appreciated by 9.19%, reaching 158.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 23,190.65 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.82%
3 Months15.19%
6 Months6.35%
YTD15.2%
1 Year9.19%
21 Mar 2025, 08:49:15 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1160.52Support 1157.07
Resistance 2162.03Support 2155.13
Resistance 3163.97Support 3153.62
21 Mar 2025, 08:30:33 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 152.0, 4.4% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10996
    Buy9999
    Hold7778
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell4446
21 Mar 2025, 08:17:04 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 40 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 43479 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 906 k.

21 Mar 2025, 08:02:15 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹158.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 160.10 & 156.65 yesterday to end at 159. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

