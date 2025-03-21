Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹159.80 and closed at ₹158.55, experiencing a high of ₹160.10 and a low of ₹156.65. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹198,486.74 crore. Over the past year, Tata Steel reached a peak of ₹184.60 and a low of ₹122.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 906,870 shares for the day.
Tata Steel Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Tata Steel's trading volume has decreased by 49.29% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹159.05, reflecting a slight decline of 0.03%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume often signals a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may indicate a potential further drop in prices.
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel touched a high of 159.8 & a low of 158.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|159.72
|Support 1
|158.57
|Resistance 2
|160.33
|Support 2
|158.03
|Resistance 3
|160.87
|Support 3
|157.42
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel's share price remained unchanged today at ₹159, while its competitors are experiencing mixed performance. Jindal Steel and Power, along with Jindal Stainless, are seeing declines, whereas JSW Steel and Lloyds Metals and Energy Ord T are making gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.22% and 0.31%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jsw Steel
|1058.2
|7.95
|0.76
|1063.0
|778.5
|258777.94
|Tata Steel
|159.0
|0.0
|0.0
|184.6
|122.6
|198486.74
|Jindal Steel And Power
|921.0
|-4.3
|-0.46
|1097.1
|723.95
|93923.39
|Lloyds Metals And Energy Ord T
|1286.2
|31.15
|2.48
|1477.5
|560.6
|67299.38
|Jindal Stainless
|652.25
|-2.5
|-0.38
|848.0
|568.7
|53660.82
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at ₹159.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹157.07 and ₹160.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹157.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 160.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has decreased by 0.06%, currently trading at ₹158.90. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have appreciated by 9.19%, reaching ₹158.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 23,190.65 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.82%
|3 Months
|15.19%
|6 Months
|6.35%
|YTD
|15.2%
|1 Year
|9.19%
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|160.52
|Support 1
|157.07
|Resistance 2
|162.03
|Support 2
|155.13
|Resistance 3
|163.97
|Support 3
|153.62
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹152.0, 4.4% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|9
|9
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|6
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 906 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹160.10 & ₹156.65 yesterday to end at ₹159. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend