LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

7 min read . Updated: 21 May 2024, 09:45 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 1.4 %. The stock closed at 167.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock price opened at 167.95 and closed at 167.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 168.4, while the low was 167.35. The market capitalization stood at 209,598.49 crore. The 52-week high and low were 170.7 and 104.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 140,506 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:45:27 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.92%; Futures open interest increased by 0.41%

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Steel indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, advising traders to maintain their long positions.

21 May 2024, 09:40:06 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹170.25, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹167.9

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 170.25 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 169.37. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

21 May 2024, 09:16:29 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.66% and is currently trading at 169.00. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have gained 60.44% to reach 169.00 while the Nifty index rose by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.47%
3 Months15.47%
6 Months34.11%
YTD20.27%
1 Year60.44%
21 May 2024, 08:52:06 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1168.37Support 1167.37
Resistance 2168.83Support 2166.83
Resistance 3169.37Support 3166.37
21 May 2024, 08:36:38 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 142.5, 15.13% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6566
    Buy89910
    Hold7766
    Sell2224
    Strong Sell4441
21 May 2024, 08:21:27 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 43785 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 91.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 140 k.

21 May 2024, 08:03:17 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹167.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 168.4 & 167.35 yesterday to end at 167.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

