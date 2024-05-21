Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock price opened at ₹167.95 and closed at ₹167.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹168.4, while the low was ₹167.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹209,598.49 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹170.7 and ₹104.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 140,506 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Steel indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, advising traders to maintain their long positions.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at ₹170.25 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹169.37. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.66% and is currently trading at ₹169.00. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have gained 60.44% to reach ₹169.00 while the Nifty index rose by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.47%
|3 Months
|15.47%
|6 Months
|34.11%
|YTD
|20.27%
|1 Year
|60.44%
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|168.37
|Support 1
|167.37
|Resistance 2
|168.83
|Support 2
|166.83
|Resistance 3
|169.37
|Support 3
|166.37
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹142.5, 15.13% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|5
|6
|6
|Buy
|8
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|1
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 91.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 140 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹168.4 & ₹167.35 yesterday to end at ₹167.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!