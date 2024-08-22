Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 22 Aug 2024, by -1.36 %. The stock closed at 154 per share. The stock is currently trading at 151.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 153.2 and closed at 154. The stock reached a high of 154.15 and a low of 151.65. The market capitalization stood at 189,447.37 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 184.6 and a low of 114.25. The trading volume on the BSE was 2,260,331 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 52 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 56394 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 49 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

22 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹154 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 154.15 & 151.65 yesterday to end at 151.9. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.