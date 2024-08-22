Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹153.2 and closed at ₹154. The stock reached a high of ₹154.15 and a low of ₹151.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹189,447.37 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹184.6 and a low of ₹114.25. The trading volume on the BSE was 2,260,331 shares.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 49 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹154.15 & ₹151.65 yesterday to end at ₹151.9. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.