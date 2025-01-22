Explore
Wed Jan 22 2025 09:20:41
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2025, 09:20 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -1.52 %. The stock closed at 131.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 129.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 132.25 and closed at 131.65, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 132.45 and a low of 129.20 during the day. With a market capitalization of 161,911.40 crore, Tata Steel's performance is noteworthy against its 52-week high of 184.60 and low of 122.60. The BSE volume stood at 1,984,757 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:20:17 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has decreased by 0.85%, currently trading at 128.55. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have dropped by 3.17%, also reaching 128.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.41%, rising to 23024.65 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.18%
3 Months-8.77%
6 Months-18.95%
YTD-6.05%
1 Year-3.17%
22 Jan 2025, 08:45:01 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1131.69Support 1128.54
Resistance 2133.62Support 2127.32
Resistance 3134.84Support 3125.39
22 Jan 2025, 08:41:49 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 160.0, 23.41% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 125.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7765
    Buy9998
    Hold7789
    Sell2111
    Strong Sell5666
22 Jan 2025, 08:19:43 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 34 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 28873 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 1984 k.

22 Jan 2025, 08:01:33 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹131.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 132.45 & 129.2 yesterday to end at 129.65. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

