Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹132.25 and closed at ₹131.65, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹132.45 and a low of ₹129.20 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹161,911.40 crore, Tata Steel's performance is noteworthy against its 52-week high of ₹184.60 and low of ₹122.60. The BSE volume stood at 1,984,757 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has decreased by 0.85%, currently trading at ₹128.55. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have dropped by 3.17%, also reaching ₹128.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.41%, rising to 23024.65 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.18%
|3 Months
|-8.77%
|6 Months
|-18.95%
|YTD
|-6.05%
|1 Year
|-3.17%
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|131.69
|Support 1
|128.54
|Resistance 2
|133.62
|Support 2
|127.32
|Resistance 3
|134.84
|Support 3
|125.39
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹160.0, 23.41% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹125.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|9
|Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|5
|6
|6
|6
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 1984 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹132.45 & ₹129.2 yesterday to end at ₹129.65. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.