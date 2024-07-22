Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 22 Jul 2024, by -5.17 %. The stock closed at 166.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 157.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at 166.3 and closed at 166.35. The high for the day was 166.3 and the low was 157.3. The market capitalization stood at 196743.4 crore. The 52-week high and low were 184.6 and 114.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3649993 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1163.4Support 1154.84
Resistance 2169.02Support 2151.9
Resistance 3171.96Support 3146.28
22 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 162.0, 2.69% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5556
    Buy9889
    Hold8886
    Sell3322
    Strong Sell3344
22 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 81 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 40979 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 99.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 77 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

22 Jul 2024, 08:05 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹166.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 166.3 & 157.3 yesterday to end at 157.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

