Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 22 Mar 2024, by 2.99 %. The stock closed at 145.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 150.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹148.05 and closed at ₹145.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹151.15 and a low of ₹147.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹187315.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹159.5, and the 52-week low was ₹101.65. The BSE volume for the day was 5496706 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Mar 2024, 08:01:50 AM IST
Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹145.7 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Tata Steel on the BSE had a volume of 5,496,706 shares with a closing price of ₹145.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!