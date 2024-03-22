Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹148.05 and closed at ₹145.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹151.15 and a low of ₹147.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹187315.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹159.5, and the 52-week low was ₹101.65. The BSE volume for the day was 5496706 shares traded.
22 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
