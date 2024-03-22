Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 22 Mar 2024, by 2.99 %. The stock closed at 145.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 150.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at 148.05 and closed at 145.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 151.15 and a low of 147.9. The market capitalization stood at 187315.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 159.5, and the 52-week low was 101.65. The BSE volume for the day was 5496706 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹145.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel on the BSE had a volume of 5,496,706 shares with a closing price of 145.7.

