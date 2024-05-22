Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Slides on the Market

28 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:37 PM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 22 May 2024, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 174.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 173 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock opened at 168.05 and closed at 167.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 175.2, while the low was 168.05. The market cap stood at 217,587.95 crore. The 52-week high was 170.7 and the low was 104.1. The BSE volume for the day was 6,273,389 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:37:54 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel reached a high of 174.0 and a low of 172.3 in the previous trading hour. The stock price dropped below the hourly support of 172.33 (Support level 1) in the last hour, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 171.07 and 170.38.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1173.5Support 1171.8
Resistance 2174.6Support 2171.2
Resistance 3175.2Support 3170.1
22 May 2024, 01:15:34 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.63%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.03%

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Tata Steel indicates that the current downward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to the stock reaching a bottom or beginning a reversal in the near future.

22 May 2024, 01:08:55 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Steel stock reached a low of 171.5 and a high of 175.55.

22 May 2024, 12:54:51 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -46.77% lower than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Steel traded until 12 AM is down by 46.77% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 173.35, a decrease of 0.55%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:36:34 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel reached a peak of 173.7 and a trough of 171.75 in the prior trading hour. During that hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 172.98 and 173.42, suggesting a strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1174.28Support 1172.33
Resistance 2174.97Support 2171.07
Resistance 3176.23Support 3170.38
22 May 2024, 12:24:57 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:21:43 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days166.32
10 Days165.01
20 Days164.67
50 Days158.36
100 Days147.85
300 Days136.28
22 May 2024, 12:13:02 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹173, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹174.3

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 173 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 169.8 and 177.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 169.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 177.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:49:17 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -36.91% lower than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Until 11 AM, the volume of Tata Steel traded was 36.91% lower than yesterday. The price was trading at 172.05, showing a decrease of 1.29%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing market trends, along with price movements. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could suggest a further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 11:39:11 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 173.87 and 171.17 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 171.17 and selling near the hourly resistance at 173.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1172.98Support 1172.13
Resistance 2173.42Support 2171.72
Resistance 3173.83Support 3171.28
22 May 2024, 11:23:49 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel trading at ₹172.45, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹174.3

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel share price is at 172.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 169.8 and 177.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 169.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 177.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:13:38 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Steel's stock price dropped by 1.03% to reach 172.5, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. JSW Steel, Steel Authority Of India, and Jindal Stainless are declining, whereas Jindal Steel & Power are showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.16% and 0.15% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel915.65-8.1-0.88928.7687.7223098.33
Tata Steel172.5-1.8-1.03175.2104.3210619.97
Jindal Steel & Power1070.152.150.21074.9503.0109164.73
Steel Authority Of India169.3-4.9-2.81175.080.569929.79
Jindal Stainless697.15-3.95-0.56747.9276.557405.74
22 May 2024, 11:01:43 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 142.5, 17.37% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6566
    Buy89910
    Hold7766
    Sell2224
    Strong Sell4441
22 May 2024, 10:49:07 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -3.65% lower than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Steel traded by 10 AM is 3.65% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 172.4, down by 1.09%. Volume traded and price are both crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest a further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 10:38:30 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel touched a high of 174.2 & a low of 171.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1173.87Support 1171.17
Resistance 2175.38Support 2169.98
Resistance 3176.57Support 3168.47
22 May 2024, 10:11:07 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:54:59 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Steel's stock price dropped by 1.18% to reach 172.25, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, and Steel Authority Of India are all declining, but Jindal Stainless is seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.14% and 0.01% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel911.3-12.45-1.35928.7687.7222038.46
Tata Steel172.25-2.05-1.18175.2104.3210314.72
Jindal Steel & Power1063.55-4.45-0.421074.9503.0108491.47
Steel Authority Of India168.55-5.65-3.24175.080.569620.0
Jindal Stainless710.29.11.3747.9276.558480.32
22 May 2024, 09:43:02 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.17%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.05%

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Tata Steel indicates that the current bearish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to the stock reaching a bottom or starting a reversal in the near future.

22 May 2024, 09:38:50 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹173, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹174.3

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 173 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 169.8 and 177.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 169.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 177.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:15:11 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.43% and is currently trading at 175.05. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have surged by 66.05% to reach 175.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to reach 22529.05 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.7%
3 Months22.11%
6 Months38.1%
YTD24.89%
1 Year66.05%
22 May 2024, 08:45:01 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1176.92Support 1169.67
Resistance 2179.68Support 2165.18
Resistance 3184.17Support 3162.42
22 May 2024, 08:37:14 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 142.5, 18.24% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6566
    Buy89910
    Hold7766
    Sell2224
    Strong Sell4441
22 May 2024, 08:15:36 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 91 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 46659 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 95.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 84 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.

22 May 2024, 08:03:22 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹167.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 175.2 & 168.05 yesterday to end at 167.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

