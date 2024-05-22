Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Slides on the Market

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹168.05 and closed at ₹167.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹175.2, while the low was ₹168.05. The market cap stood at ₹217,587.95 crore. The 52-week high was ₹170.7 and the low was ₹104.1. The BSE volume for the day was 6,273,389 shares traded.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel reached a high of 174.0 and a low of 172.3 in the previous trading hour. The stock price dropped below the hourly support of 172.33 (Support level 1) in the last hour, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 171.07 and 170.38.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|173.5
|Support 1
|171.8
|Resistance 2
|174.6
|Support 2
|171.2
|Resistance 3
|175.2
|Support 3
|170.1
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Steel stock reached a low of ₹171.5 and a high of ₹175.55.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|166.32
|10 Days
|165.01
|20 Days
|164.67
|50 Days
|158.36
|100 Days
|147.85
|300 Days
|136.28
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Steel's stock price dropped by 1.03% to reach ₹172.5, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. JSW Steel, Steel Authority Of India, and Jindal Stainless are declining, whereas Jindal Steel & Power are showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.16% and 0.15% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|915.65
|-8.1
|-0.88
|928.7
|687.7
|223098.33
|Tata Steel
|172.5
|-1.8
|-1.03
|175.2
|104.3
|210619.97
|Jindal Steel & Power
|1070.15
|2.15
|0.2
|1074.9
|503.0
|109164.73
|Steel Authority Of India
|169.3
|-4.9
|-2.81
|175.0
|80.5
|69929.79
|Jindal Stainless
|697.15
|-3.95
|-0.56
|747.9
|276.5
|57405.74
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.43% and is currently trading at ₹175.05. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have surged by 66.05% to reach ₹175.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to reach 22529.05 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.7%
|3 Months
|22.11%
|6 Months
|38.1%
|YTD
|24.89%
|1 Year
|66.05%
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|176.92
|Support 1
|169.67
|Resistance 2
|179.68
|Support 2
|165.18
|Resistance 3
|184.17
|Support 3
|162.42
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 91 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 46659 k
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 95.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 84 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹167.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹175.2 & ₹168.05 yesterday to end at ₹167.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
