Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock plummets as trading takes a hit

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel's open price was ₹164.15 and the close price was ₹162.1. The high for the day was ₹164.7 and the low was ₹161.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹202,045.96 crore. The 52-week high was ₹169.75 and the 52-week low was ₹104.1. The BSE volume for the day was 2,947,220 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock is trading at ₹161.85 with a percent change of -0.15 and a net change of -0.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors should monitor the stock closely for any further changes in the market.
On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 2,947,220 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange with a closing price of ₹162.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!