Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock plummets as trading takes a hit

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 23 Apr 2024, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 162.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 161.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel's open price was 164.15 and the close price was 162.1. The high for the day was 164.7 and the low was 161.55. The market capitalization stood at 202,045.96 crore. The 52-week high was 169.75 and the 52-week low was 104.1. The BSE volume for the day was 2,947,220 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹161.85, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹162.1

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock is trading at 161.85 with a percent change of -0.15 and a net change of -0.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors should monitor the stock closely for any further changes in the market.

23 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹162.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 2,947,220 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange with a closing price of 162.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.