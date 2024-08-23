Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 23 Aug 2024, by 1.45 %. The stock closed at 151.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 154.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 152.3 and closed slightly lower at 151.9. The stock reached a high of 154.35 and a low of 152.25. Tata Steel’s market capitalization stands at 192,191.17 crore. The company's 52-week high is 184.6, while the 52-week low is 114.25. On the BSE, 1,424,506 shares of Tata Steel were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1154.84Support 1153.0
Resistance 2155.52Support 2151.84
Resistance 3156.68Support 3151.16
23 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 169.0, 9.67% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5556
    Buy8888
    Hold7787
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell5534
23 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 38 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 56784 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 1424 k.

23 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹151.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 154.35 & 152.25 yesterday to end at 154.1. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

