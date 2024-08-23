Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹152.3 and closed slightly lower at ₹151.9. The stock reached a high of ₹154.35 and a low of ₹152.25. Tata Steel’s market capitalization stands at ₹192,191.17 crore. The company's 52-week high is ₹184.6, while the 52-week low is ₹114.25. On the BSE, 1,424,506 shares of Tata Steel were traded.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|154.84
|Support 1
|153.0
|Resistance 2
|155.52
|Support 2
|151.84
|Resistance 3
|156.68
|Support 3
|151.16
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹169.0, 9.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|3
|4
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 1424 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹154.35 & ₹152.25 yesterday to end at ₹154.1. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.