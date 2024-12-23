Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 23 Dec 2024, by -1.71 %. The stock closed at 143.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 140.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 143.25 and closed slightly higher at 143.30. The stock reached a high of 144.50 and a low of 140.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of 178,839.1 crore, Tata Steel's performance reflects a 52-week high of 184.60 and a low of 127.80. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,521,457 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 166.0, 17.86% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy9998
    Hold8888
    Sell1113
    Strong Sell6665
23 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 33025 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1362 k.

23 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹143.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 144.5 & 140.05 yesterday to end at 140.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

