Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹143.25 and closed slightly higher at ₹143.30. The stock reached a high of ₹144.50 and a low of ₹140.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹178,839.1 crore, Tata Steel's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹184.60 and a low of ₹127.80. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,521,457 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹166.0, 17.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1362 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹144.5 & ₹140.05 yesterday to end at ₹140.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend