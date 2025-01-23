Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2025, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 129.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 128.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 130.4 and closed slightly lower at 129.65. The stock reached a high of 130.4 and a low of 127.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of 160,937.70 crore, Tata Steel continues to show significant activity, reflected in a BSE volume of 849,907 shares traded. The stock's 52-week high stands at 184.6, while the low is 122.6.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 28945 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 849 k.

23 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹129.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 130.4 & 127.1 yesterday to end at 128.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

