Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹130.4 and closed slightly lower at ₹129.65. The stock reached a high of ₹130.4 and a low of ₹127.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹160,937.70 crore, Tata Steel continues to show significant activity, reflected in a BSE volume of 849,907 shares traded. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹184.6, while the low is ₹122.6.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 849 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹130.4 & ₹127.1 yesterday to end at ₹128.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend