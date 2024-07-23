Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Slides on Market Uncertainty

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹159.6 and closed at ₹157.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹160.7, while the low was ₹156.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹199,986.08 crores. The 52-week high and low were ₹184.6 and ₹114.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,329,122 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹160.05, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹160.35
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at ₹160.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹157.59 and ₹161.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹157.59 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 161.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.37% and is currently trading at ₹160.95. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have surged by 37.50% to reach ₹160.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.59% to 24509.25 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.96%
|3 Months
|-9.38%
|6 Months
|19.69%
|YTD
|14.84%
|1 Year
|37.5%
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|161.88
|Support 1
|157.59
|Resistance 2
|163.43
|Support 2
|154.85
|Resistance 3
|166.17
|Support 3
|153.3
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹162.0, 1.03% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|9
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 42 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 39656 k
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.63% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 40 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹157.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹160.7 & ₹156.5 yesterday to end at ₹160.35. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.