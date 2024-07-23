Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Slides on Market Uncertainty

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 23 Jul 2024, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 160.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 160.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock opened at 159.6 and closed at 157.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 160.7, while the low was 156.5. The market capitalization stood at 199,986.08 crores. The 52-week high and low were 184.6 and 114.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,329,122 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹160.05, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹160.35

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 160.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 157.59 and 161.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 157.59 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 161.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 Jul 2024, 09:16 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.37% and is currently trading at 160.95. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have surged by 37.50% to reach 160.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.59% to 24509.25 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.96%
3 Months-9.38%
6 Months19.69%
YTD14.84%
1 Year37.5%
23 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1161.88Support 1157.59
Resistance 2163.43Support 2154.85
Resistance 3166.17Support 3153.3
23 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 162.0, 1.03% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5556
    Buy9889
    Hold8886
    Sell3322
    Strong Sell3344
23 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 42 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 39656 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.63% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 40 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

23 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹157.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 160.7 & 156.5 yesterday to end at 160.35. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

