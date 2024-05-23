Active Stocks
Thu May 23 2024 09:30:12
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 373.25 -0.17%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 310.10 -4.82%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 171.45 -1.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 823.15 0.47%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,469.85 -4.57%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stocks Drop in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stocks Drop in Trading Today

6 min read . Updated: 23 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 23 May 2024, by -0.66 %. The stock closed at 173.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 172.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's open price on the last day was 175.55, closing at 174.3. The high for the day was 175.55 and the low was 171.5. The market capitalization stood at 216339.6 crores. The 52-week high was 175.2 and the low was 104.3. The BSE volume for the day was 1460611 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:38:53 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹172.15, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹173.3

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 172.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 171.37 and 175.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 171.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 175.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 May 2024, 09:22:20 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Steel has dropped by -1.18% to 171.25 today. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have gained 64.11% to reach 171.25. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.65%
3 Months17.84%
6 Months37.43%
YTD24.14%
1 Year64.11%
23 May 2024, 08:52:39 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1175.37Support 1171.37
Resistance 2177.43Support 2169.43
Resistance 3179.37Support 3167.37
23 May 2024, 08:35:17 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 44 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 46533 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 42 mn & BSE volume was 1460 k.

23 May 2024, 08:33:57 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 142.5, 17.77% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6566
    Buy89910
    Hold7766
    Sell2224
    Strong Sell4441
23 May 2024, 08:01:18 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹174.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 175.55 & 171.5 yesterday to end at 174.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue