Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stocks Drop in Trading Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's open price on the last day was ₹175.55, closing at ₹174.3. The high for the day was ₹175.55 and the low was ₹171.5. The market capitalization stood at 216339.6 crores. The 52-week high was ₹175.2 and the low was ₹104.3. The BSE volume for the day was 1460611 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at ₹172.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹171.37 and ₹175.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹171.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 175.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Steel has dropped by -1.18% to ₹171.25 today. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have gained 64.11% to reach ₹171.25. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.65%
|3 Months
|17.84%
|6 Months
|37.43%
|YTD
|24.14%
|1 Year
|64.11%
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|175.37
|Support 1
|171.37
|Resistance 2
|177.43
|Support 2
|169.43
|Resistance 3
|179.37
|Support 3
|167.37
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 42 mn & BSE volume was 1460 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹142.5, 17.77% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|5
|6
|6
|Buy
|8
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|1
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹175.55 & ₹171.5 yesterday to end at ₹174.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend