Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹163.85 and closed at ₹161.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹163.85, while the low was ₹160.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹201,109.69 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹169.75 and ₹104.1, respectively. The BSE trading volume was 1,923,979 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.93%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.04%
An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Tata Steel indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the near future.
Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹163.35, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹161.1
The current market price of Tata Steel has surpassed the first resistance of ₹162.8 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹164.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹164.5 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis
Tata Steel's stock price increased by 0.74% today, reaching ₹162.30. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have surged by 51.31% to ₹162.30. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.19%
|3 Months
|18.21%
|6 Months
|34.29%
|YTD
|15.44%
|1 Year
|51.31%
Tata Steel share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|162.8
|Support 1
|160.1
|Resistance 2
|164.5
|Support 2
|159.1
|Resistance 3
|165.5
|Support 3
|157.4
Tata Steel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|3
|3
|1
Tata Steel share price Today : Tata Steel volume yesterday was 42252010 as compared to the 20 day avg of 63634036
The trading volume yesterday was 33.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39.00 mn & BSE volume was 2.00 mn.
Tata Steel share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is
The stock traded in the range of ₹163.85 & ₹160.9 yesterday to end at ₹161.85. The technical trend suggests that although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.
