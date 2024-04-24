Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹163.85 and closed at ₹161.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹163.85, while the low was ₹160.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹201,109.69 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹169.75 and ₹104.1, respectively. The BSE trading volume was 1,923,979 shares.
An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Tata Steel indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the near future.
The current market price of Tata Steel has surpassed the first resistance of ₹162.8 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹164.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹164.5 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tata Steel's stock price increased by 0.74% today, reaching ₹162.30. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have surged by 51.31% to ₹162.30. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.19%
|3 Months
|18.21%
|6 Months
|34.29%
|YTD
|15.44%
|1 Year
|51.31%
The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|162.8
|Support 1
|160.1
|Resistance 2
|164.5
|Support 2
|159.1
|Resistance 3
|165.5
|Support 3
|157.4
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|3
|3
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 33.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39.00 mn & BSE volume was 2.00 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹163.85 & ₹160.9 yesterday to end at ₹161.85. The technical trend suggests that although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.
