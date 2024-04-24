Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 24 Apr 2024, by 1.4 %. The stock closed at 161.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 163.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at 163.85 and closed at 161.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 163.85, while the low was 160.9. The market capitalization stood at 201,109.69 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 169.75 and 104.1, respectively. The BSE trading volume was 1,923,979 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Apr 2024, 09:43 AM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.93%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.04%

An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Tata Steel indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the near future.

24 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹163.35, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹161.1

The current market price of Tata Steel has surpassed the first resistance of 162.8 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 164.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 164.5 then there can be further positive price movement.

24 Apr 2024, 09:17 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Tata Steel's stock price increased by 0.74% today, reaching 162.30. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have surged by 51.31% to 162.30. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.19%
3 Months18.21%
6 Months34.29%
YTD15.44%
1 Year51.31%
24 Apr 2024, 08:45 AM IST Tata Steel share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1162.8Support 1160.1
Resistance 2164.5Support 2159.1
Resistance 3165.5Support 3157.4
24 Apr 2024, 08:31 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy6667
Buy99910
Hold6665
Sell2333
Strong Sell4331
24 Apr 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today : Tata Steel volume yesterday was 42252010 as compared to the 20 day avg of 63634036

The trading volume yesterday was 33.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39.00 mn & BSE volume was 2.00 mn.

24 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is

The stock traded in the range of 163.85 & 160.9 yesterday to end at 161.85. The technical trend suggests that although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.