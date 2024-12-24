Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Dec 24 2024 09:16:37
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.35 -0.25%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 726.40 0.54%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 473.35 -0.18%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 332.30 -0.40%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 312.90 -0.75%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 24 Dec 2024, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 140.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 141.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 142.65 and closed at 140.85, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 143.80 and a low of 140.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of 175,618.3 crore, Tata Steel's performance is notable against its 52-week high of 184.60 and low of 127.80. The BSE volume was 1,391,144 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Dec 2024, 09:15:50 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel's share price has decreased by 0.28% and is currently trading at 141.30. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have appreciated by 6.11%, reaching 141.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 10.78%, reaching 23,753.45 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.11%
3 Months-0.49%
6 Months-20.37%
YTD1.51%
1 Year6.11%
24 Dec 2024, 08:49:15 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1143.44Support 1140.25
Resistance 2145.22Support 2138.84
Resistance 3146.63Support 3137.06
24 Dec 2024, 08:30:36 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 166.0, 17.15% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy9998
    Hold8888
    Sell1113
    Strong Sell6665
24 Dec 2024, 08:19:42 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31800 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1391 k.

24 Dec 2024, 08:02:21 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹140.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 143.8 & 140.65 yesterday to end at 141.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue