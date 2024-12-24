Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹142.65 and closed at ₹140.85, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹143.80 and a low of ₹140.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹175,618.3 crore, Tata Steel's performance is notable against its 52-week high of ₹184.60 and low of ₹127.80. The BSE volume was 1,391,144 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel's share price has decreased by 0.28% and is currently trading at ₹141.30. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have appreciated by 6.11%, reaching ₹141.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 10.78%, reaching 23,753.45 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.11%
|3 Months
|-0.49%
|6 Months
|-20.37%
|YTD
|1.51%
|1 Year
|6.11%
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|143.44
|Support 1
|140.25
|Resistance 2
|145.22
|Support 2
|138.84
|Resistance 3
|146.63
|Support 3
|137.06
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹166.0, 17.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1391 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹143.8 & ₹140.65 yesterday to end at ₹141.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend