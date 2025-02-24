Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹137.50 and closed at ₹138. The stock reached a high of ₹141.55 and a low of ₹137.20. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹175,517.21 crore. Over the past year, Tata Steel has experienced a 52-week high of ₹184.60 and a low of ₹122.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,733,736 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has decreased by 1.03%, currently trading at ₹139.15. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have seen a decline of 3.52%, also landing at ₹139.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22,795.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.68%
|3 Months
|3.57%
|6 Months
|-8.72%
|YTD
|1.96%
|1 Year
|-3.52%
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|142.68
|Support 1
|138.23
|Resistance 2
|144.37
|Support 2
|135.47
|Resistance 3
|147.13
|Support 3
|133.78
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 7.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|7
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|5
|6
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 43 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31177 k
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 41 mn & BSE volume was 1733 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹138 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹141.55 & ₹137.20 yesterday to end at ₹140.60. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.