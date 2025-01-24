Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹128 and closed slightly higher at ₹128.95. The stock reached a high of ₹130.8 and a low of ₹127.7 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹162,747.80 crore, Tata Steel's performance reflects its stability, especially considering the 52-week range of ₹184.6 (high) and ₹122.6 (low). The BSE volume for the day was 1,153,060 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|131.5
|Support 1
|128.5
|Resistance 2
|132.6
|Support 2
|126.6
|Resistance 3
|134.5
|Support 3
|125.5
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹160.0, 22.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹125.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|9
|Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|5
|6
|6
|6
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1153 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹130.8 & ₹127.7 yesterday to end at ₹130.5. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.