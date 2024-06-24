Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹177.7, reached a high of ₹178.75, and a low of ₹175.1 before closing at ₹179.85. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹221587.75 crore. The 52-week high was ₹184.6 and the 52-week low was ₹108.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1141118 shares traded.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel stock traded at a low of ₹175.1 and a high of ₹178.95 on the current day.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 3.67% higher than yesterday
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Tata Steel until 12 AM is 3.67% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹177.75, reflecting a decrease of -1.17%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 179.15 and 177.15 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 177.15 and selling near the hourly resistance at 179.15.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|179.18
|Support 1
|178.18
|Resistance 2
|179.57
|Support 2
|177.57
|Resistance 3
|180.18
|Support 3
|177.18
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|181.29
|10 Days
|181.17
|20 Days
|175.83
|50 Days
|169.66
|100 Days
|158.40
|300 Days
|143.08
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹179.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹178.75 & ₹175.1 yesterday to end at ₹179.85. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend