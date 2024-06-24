Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:03 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 24 Jun 2024, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 179.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 178.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 177.7, reached a high of 178.75, and a low of 175.1 before closing at 179.85. The market capitalization was recorded at 221587.75 crore. The 52-week high was 184.6 and the 52-week low was 108.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1141118 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 01:03 PM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel stock traded at a low of 175.1 and a high of 178.95 on the current day.

24 Jun 2024, 12:47 PM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 3.67% higher than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Tata Steel until 12 AM is 3.67% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 177.75, reflecting a decrease of -1.17%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

24 Jun 2024, 12:35 PM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 179.15 and 177.15 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 177.15 and selling near the hourly resistance at 179.15.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1179.18Support 1178.18
Resistance 2179.57Support 2177.57
Resistance 3180.18Support 3177.18
24 Jun 2024, 12:23 PM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days181.29
10 Days181.17
20 Days175.83
50 Days169.66
100 Days158.40
300 Days143.08
24 Jun 2024, 12:21 PM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

24 Jun 2024, 12:10 PM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹179.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 178.75 & 175.1 yesterday to end at 179.85. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.