LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2025, 10:36 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 0.60 %. The stock closed at 157.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 158.20 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 159.20 and closed at 159, with a high of 159.80 and a low of 156.90. The market capitalization stood at 196,302.14 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 184.60 and a low of 122.60. The trading volume on the BSE was 684,394 shares, indicating active market participation.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:36:53 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel touched a high of 159.0 & a low of 157.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1159.23Support 1157.43
Resistance 2160.02Support 2156.42
Resistance 3161.03Support 3155.63
24 Mar 2025, 10:13:13 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:51:35 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel's share price increased by 0.35% today, reaching 157.80, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Jindal Stainless is seeing a decline, whereas Jsw Steel, Jindal Steel and Power, and Lloyds Metals and Energy are all rising. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.64% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jsw Steel1068.29.50.91063.0778.5261223.39
Tata Steel157.80.550.35184.6122.6196988.73
Jindal Steel And Power918.353.60.391097.1723.9593653.14
Lloyds Metals And Energy Ord T1317.35.150.391477.5560.668926.66
Jindal Stainless603.9-21.75-3.48848.0568.749683.05
24 Mar 2025, 09:33:07 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹158.20, up 0.60% from yesterday's ₹157.25

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 158.20 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 156.07 and 158.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 156.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 158.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Mar 2025, 09:15:13 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.51%, currently trading at 158.05. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have appreciated by 4.78%, reaching 158.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.24%
3 Months13.45%
6 Months3.46%
YTD13.93%
1 Year4.78%
24 Mar 2025, 08:47:39 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1158.97Support 1156.07
Resistance 2160.83Support 2155.03
Resistance 3161.87Support 3153.17
24 Mar 2025, 08:33:15 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 152.0, 3.34% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 185.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10996
    Buy9999
    Hold7778
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell4446
24 Mar 2025, 08:15:31 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 49 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 45017 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 49 mn & BSE volume was 684 k.

24 Mar 2025, 08:01:24 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹159 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 159.80 & 156.90 yesterday to end at 157.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

