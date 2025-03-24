Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹159.20 and closed at ₹159, with a high of ₹159.80 and a low of ₹156.90. The market capitalization stood at ₹196,302.14 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹184.60 and a low of ₹122.60. The trading volume on the BSE was 684,394 shares, indicating active market participation.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel touched a high of 159.0 & a low of 157.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|159.23
|Support 1
|157.43
|Resistance 2
|160.02
|Support 2
|156.42
|Resistance 3
|161.03
|Support 3
|155.63
Tata Steel Live Updates:
TATA STEEL
TATA STEEL
Tata Steel Live Updates: Stock Peers
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel's share price increased by 0.35% today, reaching ₹157.80, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Jindal Stainless is seeing a decline, whereas Jsw Steel, Jindal Steel and Power, and Lloyds Metals and Energy are all rising. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.64% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jsw Steel
|1068.2
|9.5
|0.9
|1063.0
|778.5
|261223.39
|Tata Steel
|157.8
|0.55
|0.35
|184.6
|122.6
|196988.73
|Jindal Steel And Power
|918.35
|3.6
|0.39
|1097.1
|723.95
|93653.14
|Lloyds Metals And Energy Ord T
|1317.3
|5.15
|0.39
|1477.5
|560.6
|68926.66
|Jindal Stainless
|603.9
|-21.75
|-3.48
|848.0
|568.7
|49683.05
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹158.20, up 0.60% from yesterday's ₹157.25
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at ₹158.20 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹156.07 and ₹158.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹156.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 158.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.51%, currently trading at ₹158.05. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have appreciated by 4.78%, reaching ₹158.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.24%
|3 Months
|13.45%
|6 Months
|3.46%
|YTD
|13.93%
|1 Year
|4.78%
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|158.97
|Support 1
|156.07
|Resistance 2
|160.83
|Support 2
|155.03
|Resistance 3
|161.87
|Support 3
|153.17
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹152.0, 3.34% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹185.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|9
|9
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|6
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 49 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 45017 k
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 49 mn & BSE volume was 684 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹159 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹159.80 & ₹156.90 yesterday to end at ₹157.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend