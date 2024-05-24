Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹173.25 and closed at ₹173.3 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹175.7, while the low was ₹170.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹219,023.56 crore. The 52-week high was ₹175.55 and the low was ₹104.3. The BSE volume for the day was 2,623,066 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|177.3
|Support 1
|172.0
|Resistance 2
|179.2
|Support 2
|168.6
|Resistance 3
|182.6
|Support 3
|166.7
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹142.5, 18.78% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|5
|6
|6
|Buy
|8
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|1
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 49 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹175.7 & ₹170.5 yesterday to end at ₹173.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend