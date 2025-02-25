Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 25 Feb 2025, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 137.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138.40 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 138.95 and closed at 140.60, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 140.65 and a low of 136.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of 171,834.59 crore, Tata Steel's performance reflects its resilience, considering its 52-week high of 184.60 and low of 122.60. The trading volume on BSE was 1,476,632 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:53 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel's share price increased by 0.54% today, reaching 138.40, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While companies like Lloyds Metals & Energy and Jindal Stainless are experiencing declines, others such as JSW Steel and Jindal Steel & Power are seeing gains. In the broader market, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex remain relatively stable, with movements of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel966.950.450.051063.35762.0236463.17
Tata Steel138.40.750.54184.6122.6172770.85
Jindal Steel & Power863.21.30.151097.1723.9588028.96
Lloyds Metals & Energy1134.1-12.2-1.061477.5530.059340.87
Jindal Stainless601.5-13.75-2.23848.0568.749485.6
25 Feb 2025, 09:35 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹138.40, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹137.65

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 138.40 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 136.04 and 140.04 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 136.04 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 140.04 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel's share price has increased by 0.65%, currently trading at 138.55. However, over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have decreased by 5.36%, also priced at 138.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.5%
3 Months3.09%
6 Months-11.59%
YTD-0.29%
1 Year-5.36%
25 Feb 2025, 08:48 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1140.04Support 1136.04
Resistance 2142.35Support 2134.35
Resistance 3144.04Support 3132.04
25 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 9.7% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9976
    Buy9999
    Hold7778
    Sell1121
    Strong Sell4456
25 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30325 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 1476 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹140.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 140.65 & 136.70 yesterday to end at 137.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

