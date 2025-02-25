Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹138.95 and closed at ₹140.60, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹140.65 and a low of ₹136.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹171,834.59 crore, Tata Steel's performance reflects its resilience, considering its 52-week high of ₹184.60 and low of ₹122.60. The trading volume on BSE was 1,476,632 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel's share price increased by 0.54% today, reaching ₹138.40, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While companies like Lloyds Metals & Energy and Jindal Stainless are experiencing declines, others such as JSW Steel and Jindal Steel & Power are seeing gains. In the broader market, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex remain relatively stable, with movements of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|966.95
|0.45
|0.05
|1063.35
|762.0
|236463.17
|Tata Steel
|138.4
|0.75
|0.54
|184.6
|122.6
|172770.85
|Jindal Steel & Power
|863.2
|1.3
|0.15
|1097.1
|723.95
|88028.96
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|1134.1
|-12.2
|-1.06
|1477.5
|530.0
|59340.87
|Jindal Stainless
|601.5
|-13.75
|-2.23
|848.0
|568.7
|49485.6
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at ₹138.40 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹136.04 and ₹140.04 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹136.04 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 140.04 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel's share price has increased by 0.65%, currently trading at ₹138.55. However, over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have decreased by 5.36%, also priced at ₹138.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.5%
|3 Months
|3.09%
|6 Months
|-11.59%
|YTD
|-0.29%
|1 Year
|-5.36%
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|140.04
|Support 1
|136.04
|Resistance 2
|142.35
|Support 2
|134.35
|Resistance 3
|144.04
|Support 3
|132.04
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 9.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|7
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|5
|6
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 1476 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹140.65 & ₹136.70 yesterday to end at ₹137.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.