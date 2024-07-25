Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹160, reached a high of ₹162.05, and a low of ₹159.15 before closing at ₹160.05 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹199,923.72 crore with a 52-week high of ₹184.6 and a low of ₹114.25. The BSE volume for the day was 2,249,635 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|161.79
|Support 1
|158.96
|Resistance 2
|163.32
|Support 2
|157.66
|Resistance 3
|164.62
|Support 3
|156.13
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹162.0, 1.06% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|9
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹162.05 & ₹159.15 yesterday to end at ₹160.3. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.