Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹177.7 and closed at ₹179.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹178.95, while the low was ₹175.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹220,595.75 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹184.6 and ₹108.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,683,765 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 47 mn & BSE volume was 1683 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹178.95 & ₹175.1 yesterday to end at ₹179.85. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend