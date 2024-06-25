Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 25 Jun 2024, by -1.08 %. The stock closed at 179.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 177.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock opened at 177.7 and closed at 179.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 178.95, while the low was 175.1. The market capitalization stood at 220,595.75 crore. The 52-week high and low were 184.6 and 108.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,683,765 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 49 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 60823 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 47 mn & BSE volume was 1683 k.

25 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹179.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 178.95 & 175.1 yesterday to end at 179.85. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.