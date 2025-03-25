Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 25 Mar 2025, by 0.70 %. The stock closed at 157.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 158.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 158.00 and closed slightly lower at 157.25. The stock reached a high of 159.00 and a low of 157.20 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 197,675.32 crore. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of 184.60 and a low of 122.60, with a trading volume of 498,706 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:18 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 31 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 45325 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 498 k.

25 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹157.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 159.00 & 157.20 yesterday to end at 158.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

