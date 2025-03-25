Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹158.00 and closed slightly lower at ₹157.25. The stock reached a high of ₹159.00 and a low of ₹157.20 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹197,675.32 crore. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹184.60 and a low of ₹122.60, with a trading volume of 498,706 shares on the BSE.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 498 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹159.00 & ₹157.20 yesterday to end at ₹158.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend