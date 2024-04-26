Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock price remained stable on the last day, opening and closing at ₹165.5. The high for the day was ₹168, while the low was ₹164.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹209,223.99 crore. The 52-week high was ₹169.75, and the 52-week low was ₹104.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1,942,957 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 1.22% and is currently trading at ₹169.65. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have risen by 56.95% to ₹169.65, while the Nifty index has increased by 27.02% to 22570.35 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.78%
|3 Months
|19.25%
|6 Months
|39.87%
|YTD
|20.13%
|1 Year
|56.95%
Tata Steel, UK unions reach deal; stage set for electric furnace at Port Talbot
The £1.25 billion restructuring plan will see Tata Steel close its two blast furnaces by June and September this year and replace them with an electric arc furnace.
/companies/news/tata-steel-uk-unions-reach-deal-stage-set-for-electric-furnace-at-port-talbot-11714065621546.html
Stocks to Watch: Tech Mahindra, HCLTech, Indigo, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Vedanta
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Friday, April 26:
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-tech-mahindra-hcltech-indigo-tata-steel-icici-bank-vedanta-11714100083574.html
Tata Steel share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|169.05
|Support 1
|165.25
|Resistance 2
|170.4
|Support 2
|162.8
|Resistance 3
|172.85
|Support 3
|161.45
Tata Steel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹142.5, 14.98% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|3
|1
Tata Steel share price Today : Tata Steel volume yesterday was 62 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 61284 k
The trading volume yesterday was 2.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 59 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹165.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹168 & ₹164.15 yesterday to end at ₹165.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!