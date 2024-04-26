Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 26 Apr 2024, by 1.27 %. The stock closed at 165.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock price remained stable on the last day, opening and closing at 165.5. The high for the day was 168, while the low was 164.15. The market capitalization stood at 209,223.99 crore. The 52-week high was 169.75, and the 52-week low was 104.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1,942,957 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Apr 2024, 09:16 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 1.22% and is currently trading at 169.65. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have risen by 56.95% to 169.65, while the Nifty index has increased by 27.02% to 22570.35 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.78%
3 Months19.25%
6 Months39.87%
YTD20.13%
1 Year56.95%
26 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Tata Steel, UK unions reach deal; stage set for electric furnace at Port Talbot

The £1.25 billion restructuring plan will see Tata Steel close its two blast furnaces by June and September this year and replace them with an electric arc furnace.

/companies/news/tata-steel-uk-unions-reach-deal-stage-set-for-electric-furnace-at-port-talbot-11714065621546.html

26 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Stocks to Watch: Tech Mahindra, HCLTech, Indigo, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Vedanta

Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Friday, April 26:

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-tech-mahindra-hcltech-indigo-tata-steel-icici-bank-vedanta-11714100083574.html

26 Apr 2024, 08:45 AM IST Tata Steel share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1169.05Support 1165.25
Resistance 2170.4Support 2162.8
Resistance 3172.85Support 3161.45
26 Apr 2024, 08:31 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 142.5, 14.98% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6667
    Buy9999
    Hold6666
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell4431
26 Apr 2024, 08:16 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today : Tata Steel volume yesterday was 62 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 61284 k

The trading volume yesterday was 2.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 59 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

26 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹165.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 168 & 164.15 yesterday to end at 165.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

