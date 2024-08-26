Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 26 2024 13:33:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 154.60 0.29%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 819.10 0.47%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 414.35 3.12%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,644.55 1.17%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 523.00 2.08%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session

5 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2024, 01:38 PM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 26 Aug 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 154.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 154.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 154.8 and closed at 154.15. The stock reached a high of 155.15 and a low of 154.15. The market capitalization stood at 193,376 crore. The company's 52-week high is 184.6, and the 52-week low is 114.25. The BSE trading volume was 158,187 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:38:10 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel reached a high of 154.95 and a low of 154.25 in the previous trading hour. During this period, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistances of 154.4 and 154.55, suggesting a positive bullish sentiment. Traders may consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1155.08Support 1154.38
Resistance 2155.37Support 2153.97
Resistance 3155.78Support 3153.68
26 Aug 2024, 01:14:12 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.67%; Futures open interest decreased by -4.62%

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures prices combined with a decrease in open interest for Tata Steel indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening. This could suggest that the stock is approaching a peak or might begin to reverse in the near future.

26 Aug 2024, 01:00:05 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel's stock experienced a low of 153.65 and a high of 155.15 today, indicating a moderate range of price movement within the trading session.

26 Aug 2024, 12:47:16 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -70.76% lower than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, Tata Steel's trading volume is down by 70.76% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 154.4, a decrease of 0.16%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, along with price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 12:38:22 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock price varies between 154.52 and 153.72 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 153.72 and selling near the hourly resistance at 154.52.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1154.4Support 1154.05
Resistance 2154.55Support 2153.85
Resistance 3154.75Support 3153.7
26 Aug 2024, 12:23:13 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

26 Aug 2024, 12:22:45 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days153.62
10 Days151.66
20 Days154.86
50 Days165.29
100 Days166.15
300 Days150.64
26 Aug 2024, 12:10:11 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹154.2, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹154.15

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 154.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 153.06 and 154.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 153.06 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 154.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:47:47 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -75.81% lower than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Tata Steel is down by 75.81% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 154.2, a decrease of 0.03%. Trading volume is a crucial indicator alongside price for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 11:37:32 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price moves between 154.82 and 153.92 levels in the last hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 153.92 and selling near the hourly resistance of 154.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1154.52Support 1153.72
Resistance 2154.88Support 2153.28
Resistance 3155.32Support 3152.92
26 Aug 2024, 11:20:09 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel trading at ₹153.9, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹154.15

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel share price is at 153.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 153.06 and 154.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 153.06 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 154.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:10:46 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel's share price dropped by 0.19% today, trading at 153.85. Among its peers, the performance is mixed: JSW Steel and Jindal Stainless are experiencing declines, while Jindal Steel & Power and Steel Authority of India are seeing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.61% and 0.67%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel938.7-1.45-0.15958.95723.15228714.47
Tata Steel153.85-0.3-0.19184.6114.25190773.79
Jindal Steel & Power963.353.750.391097.1581.998270.19
Jindal Stainless728.6-2.5-0.34848.0413.059995.44
Steel Authority Of India134.352.51.9175.6581.8555493.61
26 Aug 2024, 11:02:41 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 169.0, 9.81% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5556
    Buy8888
    Hold7787
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell5534
26 Aug 2024, 10:45:49 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -54.39% lower than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, Tata Steel's trading volume is down by 54.39% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 154.3, a decline of 0.1%. Trading volume, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 09:27:00 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹154.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 155.15 & 154.15 yesterday to end at 155.05. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue