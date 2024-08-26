Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹154.8 and closed at ₹154.15. The stock reached a high of ₹155.15 and a low of ₹154.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹193,376 crore. The company's 52-week high is ₹184.6, and the 52-week low is ₹114.25. The BSE trading volume was 158,187 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel reached a high of 154.95 and a low of 154.25 in the previous trading hour. During this period, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistances of 154.4 and 154.55, suggesting a positive bullish sentiment. Traders may consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|155.08
|Support 1
|154.38
|Resistance 2
|155.37
|Support 2
|153.97
|Resistance 3
|155.78
|Support 3
|153.68
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures prices combined with a decrease in open interest for Tata Steel indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening. This could suggest that the stock is approaching a peak or might begin to reverse in the near future.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel's stock experienced a low of ₹153.65 and a high of ₹155.15 today, indicating a moderate range of price movement within the trading session.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, Tata Steel's trading volume is down by 70.76% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹154.4, a decrease of 0.16%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, along with price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock price varies between 154.52 and 153.72 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 153.72 and selling near the hourly resistance at 154.52.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|154.4
|Support 1
|154.05
|Resistance 2
|154.55
|Support 2
|153.85
|Resistance 3
|154.75
|Support 3
|153.7
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|153.62
|10 Days
|151.66
|20 Days
|154.86
|50 Days
|165.29
|100 Days
|166.15
|300 Days
|150.64
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at ₹154.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹153.06 and ₹154.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹153.06 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 154.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Tata Steel is down by 75.81% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹154.2, a decrease of 0.03%. Trading volume is a crucial indicator alongside price for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price moves between 154.82 and 153.92 levels in the last hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 153.92 and selling near the hourly resistance of 154.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|154.52
|Support 1
|153.72
|Resistance 2
|154.88
|Support 2
|153.28
|Resistance 3
|155.32
|Support 3
|152.92
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel's share price dropped by 0.19% today, trading at ₹153.85. Among its peers, the performance is mixed: JSW Steel and Jindal Stainless are experiencing declines, while Jindal Steel & Power and Steel Authority of India are seeing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.61% and 0.67%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|938.7
|-1.45
|-0.15
|958.95
|723.15
|228714.47
|Tata Steel
|153.85
|-0.3
|-0.19
|184.6
|114.25
|190773.79
|Jindal Steel & Power
|963.35
|3.75
|0.39
|1097.1
|581.9
|98270.19
|Jindal Stainless
|728.6
|-2.5
|-0.34
|848.0
|413.0
|59995.44
|Steel Authority Of India
|134.35
|2.5
|1.9
|175.65
|81.85
|55493.61
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹169.0, 9.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|3
|4
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, Tata Steel's trading volume is down by 54.39% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹154.3, a decline of 0.1%. Trading volume, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹155.15 & ₹154.15 yesterday to end at ₹155.05. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend