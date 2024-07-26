LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stocks Surge in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2024, 09:41 AM IST Trade

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 2 %. The stock closed at 157.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 160.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.