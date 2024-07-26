Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stocks Surge in Trading Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹158.95 and closed at ₹160.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹158.95 and the low was ₹156.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹196369.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹184.6 and the low was ₹114.25. The BSE volume for the day was 1407059 shares traded.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Steel indicates potential for positive price movement, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at ₹160.6 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹159.83. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 1.27% and is currently trading at ₹159.45. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have gained 31.21%, reaching ₹159.45. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.01% to reach 24406.10 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.39%
|3 Months
|-12.83%
|6 Months
|17.67%
|YTD
|12.74%
|1 Year
|31.21%
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|158.23
|Support 1
|156.63
|Resistance 2
|159.17
|Support 2
|155.97
|Resistance 3
|159.83
|Support 3
|155.03
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹162.0, 2.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|9
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 45 mn & BSE volume was 1407 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹158.95 & ₹156.95 yesterday to end at ₹157.45. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.