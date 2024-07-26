Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stocks Surge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 2 %. The stock closed at 157.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 160.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock opened at 158.95 and closed at 160.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 158.95 and the low was 156.95. The market capitalization stood at 196369.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 184.6 and the low was 114.25. The BSE volume for the day was 1407059 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:41 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.42%; Futures open interest increased by 0.19%

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Steel indicates potential for positive price movement, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

26 Jul 2024, 09:35 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹160.6, up 2% from yesterday's ₹157.45

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 160.6 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 159.83. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

26 Jul 2024, 09:16 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 1.27% and is currently trading at 159.45. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have gained 31.21%, reaching 159.45. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.01% to reach 24406.10 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.39%
3 Months-12.83%
6 Months17.67%
YTD12.74%
1 Year31.21%
26 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1158.23Support 1156.63
Resistance 2159.17Support 2155.97
Resistance 3159.83Support 3155.03
26 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 162.0, 2.89% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5556
    Buy9889
    Hold8886
    Sell3322
    Strong Sell3344
26 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 46 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 39152 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 45 mn & BSE volume was 1407 k.

26 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹160.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 158.95 & 156.95 yesterday to end at 157.45. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.